Heroin's deadly path into WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- On Thursday, Erie County leaders announced seven people had died in a period of 24 hours due to suspected heroin overdoses.

They called it an incredibly deadly batch going around Western New York.

So what's being done about the opioid epidemic, and where are these drugs coming from?

The ongoing problem is Mexican drug cartels.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) says the heroin originates along the U.S. Southern border, then makes its way east by ground.

Fentanyl, the deadly component sometimes found in heroin, is being ordered from China to Mexico, or to Western cities like Vancouver.

"Being on a Northern border next to Canada, it certainly brings us probably closer to the risk of some of the very, very bad fentanyl derivatives,” county executive Mark Poloncarz said.

The DEA is at odds with the new ways traffickers come up with to get heroin to Buffalo.

"They are ingenious in the ways that they do it. They hide multi kilograms of heroin in axels under tractor trailers. They've hidden it in bananas, they've concealed it in cargo, they've concealed it in tires."

DEA Special Agent Erin Mulvey said it’s organized much like a corporation.

"It's similar in that setup, where we have the major cartels, the transporters, the distributors, we've got the retail sellers, and then we've got the street drug dealers,” she said.

The DEA says heroin seizures have increased, but obviously, batches are getting past law enforcement because people are still dying.

“We can't solely focus our resources on the enforcement side. We are doing very well on that, but we also need to work and continue to work with community partners,” Mulvey said.

Local leaders say resources are part of this fight, too. Friday, the state announced two Erie and Niagara county treatment programs are getting a combined $250,000.

