Helping Pets Affected by Harvey

Donations of pet food for animals in Texas (Photo: Heather Ly/WGRZ)

TONAWANDA, NY - A Western New York animal rescue organization and a local business are teaming up to help animals in Texas that were affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Pixie Mamas Rescue, which is based in Buffalo, has a good working relationship with two animal rescues in the Houston area. They've been working together for about a year to bring animals that are in need of homes to Western New York. They just brought two dozen dogs to Buffalo a few days before the storm hit Texas.

But Pixie Mamas knew there are countless animals still in Texas that are suffering, so they decided to organize a donation drive.

They reached out to the owner/CEO of Oogie Games to see if he would advertise his six locations as collection sites. Kevin McMullen immediately said yes. He's an animal lover who previously adopted dogs from Pixie Mamas.

"They [the pets] need us. They are helpless. In most cases we bring them into our homes and treat them like family. They can't eat or drink or survive without us," McMullen said.

They are collecting donations of dog and cat food, crates, kennels, and cleaning supplies. They are collecting until September 9th.

The response has been tremendous, and now they are in need of another donation -- a large truck or moving van and someone to drive the donations to Texas.

Click here to contact Pixie Mamas Rescue if you can help transport donations to Texas.

You can drop off donations at any of the six Oogie Games locations in Western New York.

2110 George Urban Blvd. Depew

2889 Sheridan Dr. Tonawanda

298 S.Transit Rd. Lockport

4060 Seneca St. West Seneca

4545 Transit Rd. Williamsville

2406 Military Rd. Niagara Falls

