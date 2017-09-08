Help for family members stranded by Hurricane Irma

A photo taken on September 7, 2017 shows damage in Orient Bay on the French Carribean island of Saint-Martin, after the passage of Hurricane Irma. (Photo: LIONEL CHAMOISEAU/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Congressman Brian Higgins' office wants to help reconnect families separated by Hurricane Irma.

"The most important point is that residents stranded (or family of residents stranded) should register personal information and the whereabouts of Americans stranded in Saint Maarten with the State Department. See section highlighted in blue. The information below, from the State Department, also includes details about Shelters available to Americans," says Higgins' spokesperson Theresa Kennedy.

Go to: www.travel.state.gov

Click on Emergency Alert

Click on Hurricanes Irma and Jose

Click on Task force Alert

Alert us: fill out form for your loved ones

At the bottom you can fill out a section to describe the specifics

Link so you can see what information you have to fill out: https://tfa.state.gov/entry3.aspx?p_crisis_uid=OCS2017248363346&p_user_type=OTHER&p_susp_duplicate=Y

At the bottom you can fill out a section to describe the specifics

Enter any additional information that may be useful to the Department of State in providing assistance during this event:

If you are in the affected area and need immediate emergency services, please contact local authorities.

Local numbers for police and emergency services:

• The Bahamas: 919 or 911

• St. Maarten (Dutch side): 911

• St. Martin and St. Barthélemy: The French Ministry of Interior has set up a public line emergency line: Tel: 01 82 71 03 37.

• St. Eustatius: 911 (police) and 910 or 912 (medical)

• Saba: 911 (police) and 912 (medical)

• Cuba: 106

• Haiti: +509-3838-11 or +509-3733-3640

• The Dominican Republic: 911



For U.S. Citizens in Dutch St. Maarten: The Department of State is exploring every possible option to assist U.S. citizens in Dutch St. Maarten. At this time, the airport and seaports are closed. Communication infrastructure has been heavily damaged. There is no U.S. consular presence on the island. U.S. citizens should follow the instructions provided by local authorities and call 911 locally if they require immediate assistance. Shelters are available at the following locations:

• New Testament Baptist Church in Philipsburg;

• Sister Marie-Laurence Primary School in Middle Region;

• Belvedere Community Center in Belvedere;

• Dutch Quarter Community Center in Dutch Quarter;

• Rupert I Maynard Youth Community Center St. Peters;

• NIPA National Institute for Professional Advancement Cay Hill;

• Christian Fellowship Church Across from Pineapple Pete’s Cole Bay.

For U.S. Citizens in French St. Martin: There is no U.S. consular presence on the island. U.S. citizens should follow the instructions provided by local authorities. The French Ministry of Interior has set up a public line emergency line (Tel: 01 82 71 03 37) and provided a list of shelters in St. Martin and in St. Barthelemy.

You can inform the Department of State about U.S. citizens affected by the hurricane who require emergency assistance through the following ways:

• Visit Task Force Alert and select “2017 Hurricane Irma”

o If you are entering information about a U.S. citizen in Dutch St. Maarten, Anguilla, Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, Saba, or St. Eustatius use “Netherlands” as the Last Known Country

o If you are entering information about a U.S. citizen in French St. Martin, Montserrat, St. Barthélemy, or St. Kitts and Nevis, use “Barbados” as the Last Known Country.

o If you are entering information about a U.S. citizen in Turks and Caicos, use “The Bahamas” as the Last Known Country.

o If you have difficulty using Task Force Alert, please email IrmaEmergencyUSC@state.gov and provide as much information as possible about your loved one

• Email IrmaEmergencyUSC@state.gov and provide as much information as possible (at a minimum, please provide their full name, gender, and last known location within country, if known)

• Call us at 1-888-407-4747 (from the U.S. & Canada), +1-202-501-4444 (from Overseas)

If you are concerned about non-U.S. citizens in Saba, St Eustatius, and St Maarten, please see the Netherlands Red Cross Safe and Well website.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV