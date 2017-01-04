Heavy winds fuel Batavia house fire

East Road Fire (Photo: WGRZ)

TOWN OF BATAVIA, N.Y.-- Officials say Wednesday night's high winds helped fuel a house fire in Batavia.

Crews were called out to the home on East Rd. around 9:15 p.m..

They say the home was almost fully engulfed when they arrived.

The family who lived there, two adults and two children, were not home at the time.

No firefighters were hurt.

An investigation is now underway to determine a cause of the blaze, but officials did say they are looking into the possibility that a kitchen stove may be to blame.