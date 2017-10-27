Heart stickers honor officer Craig Lehner

Credit: Caz Hockey

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York continues to honor the legacy of fallen Buffalo Police Officer Craig Lehner.

A youth hockey league came up with a unique way to raise money for the Buffalo Police K-9 Unit.

Caz Hockey is selling stickers with Officer Craig Lehner's initials on them. The stickers are blue and gold and have his initials inside a heart.

The kids can pay whatever amount they want for the stickers, and the league is donating the money to the Police Benevolent Association for the Buffalo Police K-9 Unit and the Underwater Recovery Team.

The kids are in the Cazenovia Mite House League, and they'll be able to wear the stickers starting Saturday at the Cazenovia Youth Hockey Mite Jamboree.

Organizers made 300 stickers. You can buy one, too, just go to Caz Rink in South Buffalo any time on Saturday, October 28 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV