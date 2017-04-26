Health experts react to Lockport fire trial

BUFFALO, NY - One day after a Lockport teenager was sentenced to probation in that massive fatal industrial fire last summer, 2 On Your Side is going beyond the headlines.

We're taking a look into a critical area of the case -- the mental health of the surviving teenager.

Experts agree that what this teen experienced last summer was traumatic -- the destruction of a large portion of the High Tread International Plant and the death of his best friend, Joe Phillips, who was just 14 years old.

"When a traumatic event like that happens, their brain chemistry changes they are unable to handle stress like the way a person without that trauma can handle," said Jill Dunstan, primary clinician for Lake Shore Behavioral Health. "There's obviously grief and loss that happens, so depression happens as a result." The teenage defendant appeared in Niagara County Court for many of the proceedings, but towards the end was absent -- and instead was getting treatment for depression. Experts say social media can be another distraction -- many have been critical of the boy's actions saying he left his friend in the fire. "I think that is going to be a source of contention for this individual and he's going to have to figure out how to handle that," Dunstan said. And, he is getting treatment at ECMC. After that, in consultation with his doctors, the boy will be transferred to the Western New York Children's Psychiatric Center in West Seneca, for a period of 4 to 6 months. REPORTER: How good are the medical facilities around here for mental health treatment? "It's really the staff, from the minute you walk into that building, you feel welcomed. You don't feel you are in a hospital setting and they're there to help in any way they can," said Jenny Laney, director of the child and support program at the Mental Health Association in Buffalo. Two weeks ago , 2 On Your Side's Jeff Preval interviewed the boy's mother -- she also wants to remain anonymous. She said this about her son's future: "I hope that with the treatment that he's getting that he can move on with his life," she said. That outcome of probation means that he will get checked on by a probation officer for one year. The judge also said that after his inpatient care, the teen will work with his doctors and get any outpatient treatment that's needed.

