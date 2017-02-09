State Police are investigating a serious accident on Lockport Bypass Road in Lockport (Photo: WGRZ)

LOCKPORT, NY-- State Police are investigating a serious head-on crash in Lockport.

The accident happened on the Lockport Bypass near Hinman Road just before 11am.

Both drivers had to be cut from their vehicles. Mercy Flight was called in to transport one of them to ECMC. No word yet on how serious their injuries are, or how many people were hurt.

State Police are still looking into the cause of the accident.

State Police are investigating a serious accident on Lockport Bypass Road in Lockport (Photo: WGRZ)

(© 2017 WGRZ)