Hazmat situation at Industrial Tire

Industrial Tire (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- Buffalo Fire and NYS Department of Conservation are investigating a hazmat situation at a South Park Avenue business.

Firefighters were called to Industrial Tire after people reportedly became short of breath allegedly due to some chemicals stored on the property.

Industrial Tire says there is no risk to the neighborhood and there are no hazardous chemicals. We're still waiting on statement from the DEC.

