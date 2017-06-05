Examples of Hazardous Waste. WGRZ File Photo (Photo: WGRZ File Photo)

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. -- The City of Niagara Falls has announced a voucher program that will replace drop-off days to dispose of hazardous household waste.

It's free to register for the voucher program. Niagara Falls residents who apply for the program will be able to bring up to 50 pounds of wastes to Hazman, at 177 Wales Ave. in Tonawanda through the program until August 31.

75 cents per pound will be charged for everything over 50 pounds, and for all Latex paint.

The voucher program has been launched because Niagara County will no longer be holding drop-off days in Niagara Falls, city officials say.

Household waste items that residents can drop off through the voucher program include oil based paints, florescent bulbs, spray paint, aerosols, paint thinners and stains, cleaners, pesticides, gasoline, acids/bases, glues and mercury devices.

Items that will be subject to additional fees include Alkaline batteries, fire extinguishers, propane tanks, electronics, tires, smoke detectors and waste oil.

Drop offs will be held in the Town of Lockport and in North Tonawanda this fall.

The voucher program will run on a first come, first serve basis, city officials say. To pre-register with Niagara County for the program, visit www.rethinkyourwaste.com or call 716-439-7250.

