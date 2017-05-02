Hawk Creek to hold 1st event at new location

Tanya, Director of Wildlife Education at Hawk Creek. WGRZ Photo/Terry Belke (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Terry Belke)

WEST FALLS, N.Y. -- Hawk Creek Wildlife Center is opening for the season this weekend at its new location with an event that will offer some "wild" experiences.

A flying bird show and up-close animal encounters with a variety of critters will be among the activities at Hawk Creek's Wild Earth event.

The event is Saturday, May 6 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hawk Creek's new location --1963 Mill Road in West Falls. Hawk Creek requests guests still park at its old 655 Luther Road, East Aurora location. A shuttle bus will take attendees to the new location.

Hawk Creek is a non-profit, volunteer-driven organization that runs educational outreach programs throughout the state and cares for hundreds of sick and injured animals in Western New York. It's been featured on the Today Show, Rachel Ray and National Geographic.

Wild Earth event parking is free and tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for veterans and seniors, and $8 for children. A $28 family pass is available for up to two adults and three children.

You can order tickets here: https://www.hawkcreek.org/shop/product/earth-day

© 2017 WGRZ-TV