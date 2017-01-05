WGRZ
Harlem Road Bridge in West Seneca closed

Jeff Preval, WGRZ 7:11 PM. EST January 05, 2017

WEST SENECA, NY - The evening commute for many drivers in West Seneca has gotten even messier. According to Cheektowaga Highway Superintendent Mark Wegner, it's possible parts of the Harlem Road bridge, which is under construction, are falling into Seneca Creek. The concern is that parts of the deck may have separated.

The issue has caused traffic to be detoured.

Wegner says Cheektowaga Police and West Seneca Police are on scene and that the Department of Environmental Conservation is also responding there. Harlem Road from Clinton Street to Mineral Springs is closed.

We will have more information when it becomes available.
 


