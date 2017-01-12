Police investigate school threat

An official for Hamburg Central Schools says all is normal at the high school after a threat was made on social media Wednesday night. (Photo: WGRZ)

HAMBURG, NY-- An official for Hamburg Central Schools says all is normal at the high school after a threat was made on social media Wednesday night.

According to a statement by the district, the student allegedly responsible for the threat was identified and police were notified.

Officials say the high school is safe for learning and work.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Hamburg Village Police at: 716-649-9300.

