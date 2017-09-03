Hamburg Wesleyan's Harvey donation drive is a success

WGRZ photo

HAMBURG, NY — Another truckload of supplies will head to Houston tomorrow from Western New York, but this truck won't have the basic items you're used to hearing about.

Instead of asking for old clothes or toiletries, The Hamburg Wesleyan Church teamed up Eight Days of Hope to get donations of items such as generators, batteries, extension cords and basic tools.

After three days of gathering the supplies, the church ended up with nearly 30 generators, 70 box fans and a bunch of batteries and extension cords.

The church will also be sending a group of volunteers to Houston soon to help with clean up.

