Hamburg Wesleyan accepting supplies for Harvey relief

People walk through flooded streets as the effects of Hurricane Harvey. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty Images

HAMBURG, NY — The Hamburg Wesleyan Church is partnering with a disaster relief organization to provide equipment and supplies to victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Instead of asking for old clothes or toiletries, the church is teaming up Eight Days of Hopes to get donations of items such as generators, batteries, extension cords and basic tools. The church is also accepting gift cards to major box retail stores, as well as online stores like Amazon. Checks can be made out to Eight Days of Hope.

Clothes and water will not be accepted at this time.

If you have supplies to assist with the relief effort, you can make a drop off at The Hub, the church's youth center located at 4999 McKinley Parkway in Hamburg.

The drop off schedule is below.

Thursday, Aug. 31: 6 to 9 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 1: 12 to 3 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 3: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Eight Days of Hope is also planning on getting a volunteer group together to travel to Texas to help out. Visit their website for the latest information about volunteering.

