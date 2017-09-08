Hamburg man accused of sending explicit photos to minors

Photo: State Police

YORKSHIRE, NY — A 19-year-old Hamburg man is accused of sending explicit pictures to minors, according to New York State Police.

Michael C. McFarland, 19, faces two counts of disseminating indecent material to a minor, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

An investigation revealed that McFarland had sent sexually explicit pictures and messages to two juveniles (ages 12 and 14) via cell phone, according to State Police.

McFarland arraigned at the Town of Yorkshire Court and is scheduled to re-appear at a later date.

