Halloween candy tampering reported in Hamburg

A bin is filled with Laffy Taffy candies at Sweet Dish candy store in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2009 Getty Images)

HAMBURG, NY — Town of Hamburg Police are investigating an apparent Halloween candy tampering incident.

A report was made to police that a sewing type needle or small nail type object was found in a piece of a banana Laffy Taffy. Police say it is believed that the candy was given out in the Pine Lakes subdivision area in Lakeview.

Parents are encouraged to check all candy that their children may have received from that area.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Hamburg Police Detective Widman at 649-3800 x2603.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV