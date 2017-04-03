Habitat Buffalo Breaks Ground for 300th Home

Ron Talboys, Co-Founder of Buffalo Habitat for Humanity. WGRZ Photo/Andy DeSantis (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Andy DeSantis)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- An organization that has been putting roofs over heads for decades in the Queen City accomplished a major milestone Monday.

Habitat for Humanity Buffalo broke ground on its 300th home in Western New York.

The people who will live in the home on Wende St. near Bailey and Genesee will have to put a lot of work in to help build it, but in the end, they become homeowners -- something Habitat says helps the whole community.

"As they take and become owners of the house and now they can live in there, and that's what helps stabilize communities here in the city, improves 'em," said Ron Talboys, co-founder of Habitat Buffalo. "Their kids typically do better in school because they know where they're going to go, they don't change schools, they're not changing neighborhoods, so it's just win-win all the way through. "

The organization is always in need of volunteers. To learn more, visit habitatbuffalo.org.

