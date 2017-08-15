Guns N' Roses concert safety and security info

WGRZ Photo (Photo: WGRZ Photo)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- An acclaimed rock band will perform at New Era Field Wednesday: Guns N' Roses.

Before the band starts rocking on stage, the Erie County Sheriff's Office and the Buffalo Bills have released some safety and security information.

They remind fans who will be attending the event that the NFL's bag policy is in effect for the concert, meaning that large purses or backpacks are not allowed into the stadium, but clutch bags about the size of a hand, 4.5 inches by 6.6 inches, are allowed. Clear bags that are not larger than about 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches are also permitted.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office will also put in place "game-day" traffic patterns.

This means at 2 p.m., Abbott Road will close to through traffic from the north side to the south side of the stadium with access to parking lots and local streets. After the concert, starting at about 10:30 p.m., Big Tree Road/Route 20A will close to westbound traffic.

The Bills and Sheriff's Office also remind fans that New Era Field is tobacco-free, including e-cigarettes and lighters.

Parking lots will open at 3 p.m., stadium gates open at 5 p.m., and the show is slated to start at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster through show day.

