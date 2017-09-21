Guilty plea in sex case involving a child

(Photo: KGW)

BUFFALO, NY-A Town of Boston man faces up to 25 years behind bars for his guilty plea in a sex case involving a child.

David Stitt, 63, admitted to having oral sexual contact with a five-year-old child several times between June, 2016 and May, 2017. He also admitted to taking sexually explicit pictures of the same child.

Stitt pleaded guilty to a single count of Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child. He faces sentencing in November before State Supreme Court Judge John Michalski.

