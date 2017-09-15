Guilty plea in New Year's Day DWI crash

BUFFALO, NY — A Central New York man has pleaded guilty to an early morning New Year's Day crash that left several people seriously hurt.

The Erie County DA's office says Abdikadir Jaffar, 31, of Utica, had a blood-alcohol-level more than twice the legal limit when the vehicle he was driving struck a car and several pedestrians on Richmond Avenue in Buffalo shortly after 1 a.m.

A passenger in the car hit by Jaffar, 20-year-old Anabellin Cruz of Buffalo, suffered a concussion.

Jaffar's vehicle then jumped a curb, snapped off a pole and drove over the sidewalk hitting several pedestrians. One of them, Nathan Kahn, 16, of Buffalo, lost his left leg above the knee. 15-year-old Benjamin Weigel of Orchard Park suffered a concussion, herniated discs and other back injuries. Christopher Sheppard, 62, suffered a broken pelvis and two broken legs.

Friday afternoon, Jaffar pleaded guilty to a charge of Aggravated Vehicular Assault before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case. He faces up to 10 years in prison when sentenced in November.

