BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Persistent poor academic performance among other issues is why one Buffalo parent group thinks all Buffalo schools should be in receivership.

The District parent coordinating council is sending two messages to the state education department: Number 1, they want Carl Paladio removed from the Buffalo School Board and Number 2, they want all city schools under receivership.

When schools are in receivership, it means they have consistently failed to meet academic standards. The receiver, which is usually the superintendent, can make changes without board approval and the receiver can circumvent union contracts.

