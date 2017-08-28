Groundbreaking for Jefferson Ave. apartments

City and community leaders were on Jefferson Avenue Monday afternoon to celebrate the groundbreaking of the Jefferson Avenue Apartments (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- Brand new apartments will soon be available on Buffalo's east side.

City and community leaders were on Jefferson Avenue Monday afternoon to celebrate the groundbreaking of the Jefferson Avenue Apartments.

It's part of more than 50 million dollars in investment into that neighborhood to revitalize it.

"We said this has to be a catalyst for the redevelopment of Jefferson. Let's think big about this. Let's not play small-ball, let's think big about being a catalyst for future development," says developer Nick Sinatra.

There will be 84 units in the building, and working with People Inc, 16 of those apartments will be reserved for people with developmental disabilities who can live on their own.

