Greg Vannote Receives Kidney

DERBY, N.Y. -- We like to share positive stories with you, and this one's about a family from Derby. Doctors diagnosed Greg VanNote with stage 5 kidney disease in 2015.

Greg needed a new kidney, and in January of this year, he got one. Greg and his family are doing well, and while he's still healing, he's healthy. They are thankful for all of the support their family got from the communities of North Evans, Eden, Derby, and beyond in the months leading up to the day they got the call that doctors had found Greg a new kidney.

We first met Amy and Greg VanNote in 2016 when Greg was going to dialysis three times a week and had to take a leave of absence from work. The community threw a huge benefit for them in Eden.

"They sold over a thousand tickets to the benefit. I couldn't even name a thousand people. I have no idea where they all came from. I'm eternally grateful. You saved my family's home," says Greg.

Diagnosed with stage 5 kidney disease at 29, Greg was near renal failure and desperately needed a kidney. In January, Amy and Greg got the call they were waiting for.

"My phone rang, and I silenced it, and I went back to bed. And I laid there for a couple of minutes thinking why would anybody call me at 7 in the morning on Sunday?" said Greg. "I listened to the voicemail, and it's the transplant coordinator from ECMC saying you need to call us back like we want you in here ASAP, we have a match."

"He said they have a kidney. You know, and that moment was just overwhelming," says Amy.

Greg and Amy say the kidney came from a 24-year-old man from Olean who passed away from a non-IV drug overdose.

"I'm so sorry for your loss, but I just want to say thank you that you've given me this opportunity to carry on and to go back to the life that I'm used to having as a 30-year-old man," says Greg. “I don't have to be concerned with whether or not I'm going to be healthy at my daughter's wedding or my son's graduation."

"You gave my children a healthy father. There are no words. You can't put it into words how much that means to us and our family," says Amy

And through it all, Amy was Greg's rock. Always optimistic, even when Greg was feeling low.

"She's always bright when I'm dark I don't know what I would have done without her. And the extra time I got to spend with my children was just a blessing," says Greg.

Greg is going back to work this summer. He's a journeyman for the sheet metal workers union, and right now they're working on the Medical Campus. His doctors say he should be 100-percent healthy within four to six months.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV