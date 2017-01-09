Green Day, Foreigner Coming to Darien Lake

Darien Lake Photo

Corfu, N.Y. -- Green Day and Foreigner, two renowned rock bands with massive followings, will be performing at Darien Lake this summer, the park announced Monday.

Green Day with special guest Catfish and the Bottlemen will be performing August 26, 2017 at 7 p.m.

Foreigner will be performing as part of its 40th anniversary tour Cheap Trick Friday, July 21st at 7 p.m. The performance will feature special guest Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Presale tickets for Idiot Nation members, the official Green Day fan club, go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Tickets available online at LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.