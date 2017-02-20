Gratwick Hose Honors Firefighter

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. - Hard work and dedication often pays off. This can be said for volunteer firefighter, Charles “Charlie” Clark.

Clark was honored tonight by the officers of Gratwick Hose Fire Company with his 75 year pin and a proclamation. With his 75 year pin, this makes Clark their longest serving volunteer.

Charlie joined Gratwick Hose Fire Company in 1939 and along with going on hundreds of calls in his career, he even marched in parades well into his 80s.

Congratulations, Charlie and thank you for your long-term exemplary service!

(© 2017 WGRZ)