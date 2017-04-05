Grant wants pop ups on East Side

(Photo: Wavebreakmedia Ltd, This content is subject to copyright.)

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Revitalizing a business district on Buffalo's East Side with Pop-Up shops is an idea being promoted by a county lawmaker.

Legislator Betty Jean Grant wants to see the City of Buffalo use block grant money to convert a vacant building into a place for pop-up shops just like those on Main Street to help revitalize a commercial strip like Jefferson Avenue.

"This is a way that we can put a store-- up real fast-- allow the community to benefit, help to rehabilitate that commercial strip, and create vibrancy and interest of a commercial strip that has been lost for so many decades," said Grant.

We reached out to Mayor Byron Brown and a spokesperson told us many of the vendors in the Main Street pop-up shops are residents of the East Side.

