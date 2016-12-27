Grandma's reaction to receiving bowl tickets goes viral

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - This Christmas will definitely be one to remember for the grandmother of local resident Ryan Brauninger.

Nina Burgess, or Mammaw, as she is know in the small town of Nederland just south of Beaumont, has been a loyal aggie fan since she was growing up.

Although she did not attend school at Texas A&M, she faithfully watches the games each week.

Yesterday, Burgess was given the surprise of a lifetime when her family gifted her tickets to the Advocare V100 Bowl game in Houston. The video of her reaction to the news is that of pure shock and joy, as she will finally get to see her favorite collegiate team play in person.

The video was posted to her grandson Ryan Brauninger's Twitter and has since gone viral with over 1000 retweets and nearly 4000 likes.

"We were telling her as it started snowballing yesterday while we were eating dinner, and you know I don't think she really cares about all of that. She is just really happy to be going to the game will all of her family," said Brauninger.

The video has even reached organizers of the bowl game and Brauninger says his Mammaw may receive another surprise come Wednesday when she travels to Houston for the Advocare V100 Texas Bowl game.

