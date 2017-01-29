Grand Marshall chosen for St. Patrick's Parade

Jeff Wilson, center, was chosen as the 2017 Buffalo St. Patrick's Day Parade Grand Marshall Sunday. WGRZ Photo/Jim Gibbons

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo's 2017 St. Patrick's Day Parade is just around the corner, and Sunday organizers announced the parade's elected Grand Marshall: Jeff Wilson.

The announcement was made at the Buffalo Irish Center on Abbott Road.

Wilson, an Orchard Park resident, is a Western New York native who is currently a utility inspector for Onshore Quality Control Specialists representing Kinder Morgan.

He has volunteered for many years with the United Irish American Association (UIAA) and was elected to the Executive Committee.

Wilson chose his wife of 30 years, Lynn Wilson, his three children, and close friends from the UIAA to be Deputy Marshals.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown was at the event and said it was an honor, describing the parade as an "opportunity for people from across the community to come together to celebrate Buffalo's Irish heritage."

Buffalo's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade will be held Sunday, March 19th at 2 p.m. on Delaware Avenue.

