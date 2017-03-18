Grand Island chemical plant fire

WGRZ Photo/Dooley O'Rourke

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. -- Multiple agencies responded to the scene of an active fire at a chemical plant on Long Road on Grand Island Saturday afternoon.

A Grand Island Fire Dept. dispatcher said there is no threat to the public at this time and it is not known what is on fire. No injuries have been reported. The Erie Country Sheriff's Department is assisting with keeping traffic back from the fire site.

The Grand Island Fire Department, Erie County Sheriff's Office and Erie County Emergency Services were among the agencies that responded to Isle Chem LCC, at 2801 Long Road.

This is a developing story. More information will be published as it becomes available.

