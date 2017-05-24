Goodbye to our friend, Scott Levin

Scott Levin (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, N.Y. - It's a bittersweet day at 2 On Your Side as we say goodbye to our friend and colleague Scott Levin.

Scott has been our main anchor for almost 20 years and has been an instrumental part of our success and growth throughout his time here. He played a key role in helping turn things around for WGRZ,

Scott has won a prestigious Edward R. Murrow award, 2 NY State Emmy awards, the 2011 AP award for station of the year, and numerous NYSBA awards for Best Newscast.

WATCH: 2 On Your Side says goodbye to Scott Levin

“To all of my co-workers, reporters, producers, photographers, editors, engineers and management, again I say thank you! You are an incredibly talented group of people whom I was honored to work with. You made my job much easier and are the real reason for the station's success. Finally, a big thank you to my partner Maryalice Demler, the consummate professional who always made me look better than I really was," said Scott.

Even though he's leaving us, Scott will still be a big part of the Western New York community. He's joining the West Herr Automotive Group in a management position.

All of us at Channel 2 wish Scott, his wife Lisa, and daughters Kayla and Sophia all the best as they start this new chapter of their lives.

