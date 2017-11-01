Good samaritans help drivers after crash

(Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- Bystanders helped assist those injured in a car accident in Buffalo.

The accident happened around 12:30pm Wednesday at Bailey and East Amherst when a car hit another car and then a store front.

Pamela Jackson was nearby when the accident occurred. She says she ran up to the driver of the SUV who was hurt and helped her out until first responders arrived.

"Looking at the wreckage, if it was one of my family members or loved ones, I would want somebody to help as well so I just ran out and seen what it was that I could do."

Jackson tells 2 On Your Side at least three people were taken to the hospital with injuries. Police haven't said how badly they were hurt, or what caused the crash.

