Good Samaritan honored for helping homeless man

ELMA, N.Y. -- We're celebrating Western New York by bringing you the story of an Elma woman honored for an act of kindness. Betsy Goinski noticed a homeless man living in a field and knew she had to do something to help.

Goinski was told to be at Wednesday's Elma Town Board meeting to give a report on the Senior Center. She's its new director. Instead, the town honored her for helping a man who was down on his luck.

In December, Goinski, who is also the Elma Fire Chief, got a call about a homeless man living in a field on Bowen Road.

"I see all like this plastic canvass, clothes, everything hanging from trees," said Goinski. "I pulled over on the side of the road, rolled down my window, starting yelling, 'sir, sir!' and the guy looked at me and kind of was a little confused. Couldn't understand English too well and that's when I said to him, 'I'm trying to help you.'"

The man got into Gionski’s truck, and she brought him to her house where she did his laundry, fed him, and got a friend to translate to find out what brought him to Elma.

The man's name was Juan, and he was going from California to Manhattan with a stop at the Amtrak station in Depew.

When Juan got off the train, he said someone robbed him of everything he owned.

"He thought he was near New York City...The first words he said to Pedro, (were) 'I not in New York City?' And my first response when Pedro said that to me is this is a far cry from New York City, we are country," says Goinski.

After staying overnight with Goinski’s family, Juan said he wanted to go to Manhattan to find his daughter. She bought him a suitcase, clothes, and a Megabus ticket, then brought him to the airport and got him on the bus.

"I was always taught you do what you do. You do what's in your heart and what's right. You don't need a thank you. You don't need a recognition. You just do it because you do it," she said.

Goinski has not heard from Juan. He had an address for his daughter in Manhattan, but hasn't been in contact with her for more than three years. Goinski tried looking her up and couldn't find anything. She hopes Juan safely reconnected with her.

