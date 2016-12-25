'Good Neighbors' Give to Those in Need

WGRZ Photo/Jim Gibbons.

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Some giving community members extended the Christmas spirit to those most in need Sunday afternoon.

Volunteers in the organization Buffalo's Good Neighbors gathered at Firemen's Park by Coca Cola Field Sunday afternoon to serve hot meals and hand out donated hats, gloves, scarves, and blankets.

Gail Potter, Project Coordinator for Buffalo's Good Neighbors, says every Sunday she and other members of the organization pass out free meals and donated warm weather gear at the park.

However, for Christmas Sunday, they added a few extra treats, including hand-warmers and an item coveted by many regular visitors: socks.

Potter said the organization relies solely on donations.

"We are just showing that yes, the City of Good Neighbors does exist," Potter said.

Eileen Giarraffa, a coordinator for the organizations Piece of Mind, University at Buffalo's Newman Center, and the Town Square Food Pantry said each of these organizations provided donations for Sunday's event.

Piece of Mind donated the coats and blankets, University at Buffalo's Newman Center donated the gift baskets and the Town Square Food Pantry, Newman Center

"To me it's the real meaning of Christmas...it's the real meaning of the season," Giarraffa said. "Love. Joy. Compassion. Respect for all individuals."

Potter said by spending some of their Christmas volunteering in the cold, it's clear what she and her colleagues care about first and foremost.

"Obviously the priority is here. This is what it's all about. It's not the materialistic gifts under the tree, it's what's going on inside of you, what you feel," Potter said. "Helping those that need just a little bit extra this time of year, especially on Christmas."

If you are interested in donating items or helping Buffalo's Good Neighbors, you can visit their Facebook page here and email them at this address: buffalosgoodneighbors@gmail.com.