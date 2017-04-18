Glushefski announces run for Comptroller

WGRZ Photo/Terry Belke (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Terry Belke)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- There is now a challenger in this year's race for Erie County Comptroller.

Vanessa Glushefski, a certified public accountant who works for Assemblywoman Monica Wallace, announced Tuesday she'll be running against Republican incumbent Stefan Mychajliw.

"I have the skillset to run the comptroller's office which has suffered due to lack of qualified leadership and mission," Glushefski said

Comptroller Mychajliw has not provided a response at this time to 2 On Your Side.

