Girls on the Run 5K held at UB

Girls participate in the seventh annual Girls on the Run 5K at University at Buffalo's North Campus Sunday. WGRZ Photo (Photo: WGRZ Photo)

BUFFALO, N.Y. --Runners took to the streets this morning to mark the completion a program meant to help young girls build healthy habits and self-respect.

The "Girls on the Run" 5K was held at University at Buffalo's North campus. It marked the end of a 10-week program for girls grades 3 to 8. The course included discussions, activities and running games to help build confidence in its participants, and to help them learn healthy lifestyle habits.

About 1,400 girls participated in this year's program, which is in its seventh year.





