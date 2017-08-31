Gillibrand hosting town hall meeting at Buffalo State

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., speaks at a news conference on March 6, 2014. (Photo: Charles Dharapak, AP)

BUFFALO, NY — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand will host a town hall meeting in Buffalo on Thursday.

Gillibrand will answer questions from the general public at SUNY Buffalo State on popular issues like health care, jobs, the economy and much more.

The meeting will be held at Buffalo State's Rockwell Hall Auditorium. Doors open at 4:15 p.m. and will run from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Space is limited and will be on a first come, first serve basis. You can RSVP here or same-day RSVP at the event.

