Getting answers on So. Tier road Sinkhole

WGRZ Photo/Scott May

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. -- 2 On Your Side is getting answers on a sink hole in the Southern Tier.

A viewer sent photos of the sinkhole that opened up on County Route 21, Delevan-Elton Road, which is in the Delevan, N.Y. area.

They said it has been sinking for years, and the county was not fixing it.

Crews were working on the problem Monday afternoon.

The county says the delay was due to an equipment failure at the asphalt plant. The equipment failure has since been fixed.

