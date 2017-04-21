George H.W. Bush to remain hospitalized through the weekend

HOUSTON - President George H.W. Bush "feels terrific," but he will remain in the hospital through this weekend, spokesman Jim McGrath said Friday.

Bush, 92, has been hospitalized with pneumonia since last Friday, April 14.

“With the Bushes leaving for Maine soon, doctors @MethodistHosp will hold 41 through the weekend to ensure a fully clean bill of health,” McGrath tweeted. “President Bush feels terrific, and is buoyed by regular visits from his family and phone calls with friends such as VP Dan Quayle today.”

Bush got a visit from his son, President George W. Bush, on Thursday.

"Big morale boost from a high level delegation," he tweeted with a photo. "No father has ever been more blessed, or prouder."

KHOU 11 News learned Thursday this is the third time the former president has been in the hospital in 2017.

He was also hospitalized for pneumonia for two weeks in January.

Son Neil Bush on Thursday told KHOU 11 News he returned to the hospital with the flu in February. They managed to keep it quiet that time.

“As you know he went to the hospital in January, then he went back in with the flu, and now he's in and he's going to be out soon. We appreciate the outpouring of love and support for our parents,” Neil Bush said.

In February, Bush and wife Barbara, who was also hospitalized in January, took part in the pregame coin toss at the Super Bowl at NRG Stadium. He was hit by the flu after the Super Bowl.

Bush was doing well again in March when the Bushes were honored by the Mensch International Foundation for their service to others.

Bush has a form of Parkinson's disease and uses a motorized scooter or a wheelchair for mobility.

He served as president from 1989 to 1993.

The Bushes celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary in January.

