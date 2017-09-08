Geneseo teen killed in pedestrian accident

GENESEO, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say a 14-year-old has been struck and killed by a vehicle as she was running along a road in western New York.
The Livingston County Sheriff's Office says the teen was running with a friend on Route 39 just outside the village of Geneseo when she was hit by a vehicle late Thursday afternoon. The friend wasn't injured.
Deputies say the driver is cooperating in the investigation.
Police haven't released the victim's name. The accident occurred about a mile from Geneseo High School, where the girl had just started the ninth grade.
© 2017 Associated Press
