Geneseo teen killed in pedestrian accident

Ambulance graphic (Photo: ThinkStock)

GENESEO, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say a 14-year-old has been struck and killed by a vehicle as she was running along a road in western New York.



The Livingston County Sheriff's Office says the teen was running with a friend on Route 39 just outside the village of Geneseo when she was hit by a vehicle late Thursday afternoon. The friend wasn't injured.



Deputies say the driver is cooperating in the investigation.



Police haven't released the victim's name. The accident occurred about a mile from Geneseo High School, where the girl had just started the ninth grade.

© 2017 Associated Press