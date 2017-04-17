Genesee Co. woman faces multiple crash charges

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

WYOMING, N.Y. -- The Genesee County sheriff's office announced a long list of charges Monday, including assault, in a crash that happened almost a year ago.

Nicole Kimberly Sullivan, 31, of Wyoming, N.Y. is charged with second-degree assault, endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person, falsely reporting an incident and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.

In June of 2016, police responded to the crash on Fargo Road in the Town of Stafford. Upon arriving to the scene, police discovered there was no one in the driver’s seat, but found a person in the passenger’s seat who sustained serious injuries.

Further investigation into the accident led police to believe that Sullivan was the operator of the vehicle at the time of the accident and that she gave police false information stating that the supposed operator of the vehicle had left the scene.

Sullivan did not report the accident once she was physically able to do so or inform police that the injured passenger needed medical attention.

Sullivan was arraigned and will return to court on May 11. She is currently being held in the Wyoming County Jail on an unrelated matter.

