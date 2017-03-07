WGRZ
Close
Weather Alert 11 weather alerts
Close

Genesee Co. native Alexis Say found alive

WGRZ 7:57 PM. EST March 07, 2017

MIAMI, FLORIDA -- A Genesee County native who had gone missing in Florida has been found safe, her mother reported Tuesday. 

Alexis Say, 23, had disappeared Jan. 23 while she was waiting in the lobby of North Shore Medical Center in Miami Florida. 

Say's mother Jennifer Say had traveled to Miami, Florida to search for her daughter. 

In a Facebook post about her daughter being found, Jennifer Say said she had no further updates other than that her daughter has been found safe and she is grateful for all the support while her daughter was missing. 

(© 2017 WGRZ)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories