Gardening Advice for Soggy Lawns & Gardens

BUFFALO, NY - Channel 2 wants to know if there are things you can do to protect your lawn and gardens with these super soggy conditions because of all the rainfall This past April was the wettest on record and there could be much more rain over the next several days.
So we turned to a Western New York gardening expert Jackie Albarella. who showed us a patch of lawn that was somewhat moist to the touch. She pointed out "You can tell this soil is spongy...and you would not mow this right now because you could compact the soil." This is the strongest growing season for grass but again it's also the wettest April ever. So it's a double edged sword to cut the lawn which potentially can leave ruts in it..
