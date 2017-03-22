Gang member sentenced for his role in shootings

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock photo)

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Acting U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced Wednesday that 26-year-old Derrick Ramos, known as Little D, was sentenced to 72 months in prison for his role in two shootings in the city of Buffalo.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan A. Tokash, who handled the case, stated that Ramos was a member of the Bailey Boys Gang.

On December 30, 2010, the defendant was one of the shooters involved in a drive-by shooting during which Philip Brown, also known as "Skateboard," and a second, unidentified man were wounded. Believing that they had found members of a rival gang in the vicinity of Broadway and Sears on Buffalo’s East Side, Ramos and at least one other individual, all of whom were traveling in a van with several other people, fired a series of shots. Brown was hit in the shoulder, while the second individual was shot in the upper thigh.

Ramos is one of ten individuals indicted in this case. Six defendants have been convicted, charges are pending against the remaining four defendants.

