Furnas Hall on UB North Campus reopened

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The University at Buffalo's Furnas Hall has reopened after it was evacuated Sunday as crews checked out a possible chemical release.

Students reported an unusual smell in one of the labs of the engineering building at about 6:40 p.m. Sunday, said John DellaContrada, UB's Associate Vice President for Media Relations and Stakeholder Communications.

According to an updated University at Buffalo alert, the students were walking outside the lab when they noticed the "noxious odor."

The building was then evacuated and emergency crews were called in, including hazmat crews. No injuries were reported.

UB's Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering and Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering are located inside Furnas Hall.

Students and staff were asked to stay away from the North Campus building located on Putnam Way and a university alert went out to about 40,000 people, DellaContrada said.

Furnas Hall reopened around about 10:44 p.m. Sunday after crews completed three sweeps of the building and determined it was safe. There are no changes to classes and activities scheduled to be held in the building.

