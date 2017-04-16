Furnas Hall on UB North Campus evacuated

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The University at Buffalo's Furnas Hall has been evacuated due to a possible chemical release, according to an alert from the University Sunday night.

Students and staff are asked to stay away from the North Campus building located on Putnam Way until further notice, and emergency crews have responded.

2 On Your Side has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

