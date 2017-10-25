Close Funeral Services for Officer Craig Lehner WGRZ Breaking Video WGRZ 8:59 AM. EDT October 25, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST BUFFALO, NY- Funeral Services are being held today for Officer Craig Lehner. The service at the KeyBank Center will begin at 10am.You can watch the funeral LIVE on Channel 2 and WGRZ.COM. Coverage begins at 9am. © 2017 WGRZ-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Man hurt after vehicle collapses on him Forensic team will investigate human remains Body pulled out of Niagara river in Lewiston REPORTS; JENNIFER LAWRENCE LANDS IN BUFFALO Man in critical condition after ATV crash Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown 96 YEAR OLD WOMAN ATTACKED IN HER HOME Top Father's Day Flash Sale - The Deal Guy Body Found In The Woods In North Collins Erie County Sheriff's update investigation on human remains found More Stories Funeral Services for Officer Craig Lehner Oct 25, 2017, 8:54 a.m. Details on Officer Lehner funeral, procession Oct 23, 2017, 1:06 p.m. Niagara Falls sludge infuriates Canada Oct 24, 2017, 10:38 p.m.
