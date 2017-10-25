WGRZ
Funeral Services for Officer Craig Lehner

BUFFALO, NY-   Funeral Services are being held today for Officer Craig Lehner.   The service at the KeyBank Center will begin at 10am.

You can watch the funeral LIVE on Channel 2 and WGRZ.COM.  Coverage begins at 9am. 

