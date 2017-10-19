Buffalo, NY- Buffalo Police have finalized funeral arrangements for Officer Craig Lehner, who died during a routine training exercise in the Niagara River on Friday.

Visitation hours will be held on Monday, October 23rd and Tuesday, October 24th from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home located on Lakeshore Rd. in Hamburg. Visitation is open to the public who wish to pay their respects.

A military and police funeral for Officer Lehner will be held at the Key Bank Center on Wednesday, October 24th at 10:00 a.m.

At least 5,000 members of law enforcement from across New York State and the country are expected to attend the funeral.

Following the funeral service, a procession from the KeyBank Center will bring Officer Lehner to his final resting place at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Officer Craig Lehner served as an Army National Guard Member and was a nine-year veteran of the Buffalo Police force. He was with the Buffalo K-9 unit for just over a year. His dog, Shield, is expected to have a role in the funeral services.

Buffalo Police say all monetary donations for the Lehner family should be made directly to the Buffalo Police PBA at 74 Franklin Street, Buffalo, NY 14202. If you would like to make a donation to the Buffalo Police K-9 Unit, you can send that to the Buffalo PBA as well, just note where you'd like your donation to go.

