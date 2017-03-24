Addy Cannon. WGRZ File Photo

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- This weekend there's a chance to help a little girl battling a mysterious illness.

Addy Cannon is eight years old. She and her family are dealing with a mystery illness that's affecting her brain.

She's been getting a lot of tests done as doctors try to figure out what is affecting her. She needs a lot of equipment to get around, including a wheelchair and a specialized van to carry it.

You can help by attending a benefit Saturday, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the American Legion/Broundshidle Post at 3354 Delaware Ave.

The event will include food, beverages, music, raffles, and kids activities. It costs $25 for an adult ticket, $10 for kids 6-12, and kids 5 and under are free.

