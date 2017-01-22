Fundraiser held to help family of 5-year-old

WGRZ Photo

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. -- A community in North Tonawanda came together Sunday to help a man who lost his 5-year-old daughter suddenly in December, and to celebrate her life.

The event, a spaghetti dinner and basket raffle called "Angels for Aurora," was organized in the memory of 5-year-old Aurora, who passed away Thursday, Dec. 15 from severe pneumonia.

To help them, the family of one of Aurora's friends from a local Head Start program organized the benefit Sunday, which was held at Sikora Post on Payne Ave in North Tonawanda.

Shandra Bethune, the organizer of the event and the mother of a friend of Aurora's, said the young girls connected right away at Carousel Academy, North Tonawanda's Universal Pre-kindergarten (UPK) program.

Shandra said she was amazed by the wide-spread support that came out for the fundraiser. The hall used for the event was donated, as well as several baskets from the Willow Group Basket Distributor in Batavia. Those baskets were raffled off to help raise $5,000 dollars, which will go toward helping Aurora's family pay for her funeral expenses.

Dozens of photos of Aurora were also on display, showing the young girl smiling and playing.

Shandra said her daughter Peyton helped pass out flyers for the event, saying it was for her "best friend." Shandra also said she was impressed by the donations that came in the weeks leading up to the fundraiser.

"The donations and everything from everyone we have pulled together in the past three weeks have been amazing," she said. "We've had donations from all the businesses in North Tonawanda, Batavia, Lockport, Niagara Falls...just to come together for a community in North Tonawanda, all for one little girl."

