Fundraiser held for Ukrainian Cultural Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A Mardi Gras Fun Night was held Saturday in Buffalo, and all for a good cause.

In December of last year, the Ukrainian Cultural Center was in the midst of a renovation project when a frozen water pipe burst and flooded most of the first floor. Since then, volunteers and contractors have been working every day to repair the damage.

"The ceilings collapsed," said Maria Mychajluk, coordinator of Saturday's fundraiser. "All the floors on this first floor had to be removed. Walls were damaged. We had a lot of issues with the wood being all expanded, and had to be replaced."

Saturday night's fundraiser including basket raffles, with live music and food.

